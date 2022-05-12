Iran qualify for 2022 IFCPF Men’s World Cup final

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Brazil 4-1 to book their place in the final match of the International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football (IFCPF) Men’s World Cup on Thursday.

Mehdi Bakhshi opened the scoring for the Iranian team just three minutes the match from the penalty spot.



Abbas Torabi made it 2-0 in the 16th minute.



Brazil’s Ubirajara Magalhaes pulled a goal back in the 29th minute.



Bakhshi scored Iran’s third goal in the 44th minute and Yaser Rostami made the scoreboard 4-1 in the 51st minute.



Iran started the campaign with a 2-2 draw with the U.S. and earned three successive win over Australia, England and Brazil in the competition underway in Salou, Spain.