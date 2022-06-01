Iran’s Jahangard chosen at 2022 IFCPF Men's World Cup Team of Tournament

TEHRAN – Navid Jahangard from Iran has been chosen in Team of Tournament of the Salou 2022 International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football (IFCPF) Men's World Cup.

He was part of the team who won a silver in the competition two weeks ago.

Iran lost to Ukraine in the final.

Ukraine’s Ivan Donenko, Matt Crossen from England, Brazilian Uboirajara Magelhaes, Bruno Hoek from France, Canada’s Samuel Charon and Sean Boyle from the U.S have been also chosen in the Team of the Tournament.

The tournament was held at the Futbol Salou Sports Complex in Salou, which is outside Barcelona, Spain.