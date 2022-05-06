Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Louise Glück’s “The Wild Iris” published in Persian

TEHRAN – American poet and essayist Louise Glück’s poem collection “The Wild Iris” has been published in Persian.

Iham is the publisher of the Persian translation by Rosa Jamali.

Originally published in 1992, “The Wild Iris” received the Pulitzer Prize and the Poetry Society of America’s William Carlos Williams Award.

It is a stunningly beautiful collection of poems that encompasses the natural, human and spiritual realms.

Bound together by the universal themes of time and mortality and with clarity and sureness of craft, Glück’s poetry questions, explores and finally celebrates the ordeal of being alive.

Glück was born in New York City of Hungarian Jewish heritage and grew up on Long Island. She attended Sarah Lawrence College and later Columbia University.

She is the author of twelve books of poetry, including: “A Village Life”, “Averno”, which was a finalist for the National Book Award; “The Seven Ages”, “Vita Nova”, which was awarded the New Yorker’s Book Award in Poetry; “Ararat”, which received the Library of Congress’s Rebekah Johnson Bobbitt National Prize for Poetry.

She has also published a collection of essays, “Proofs and Theories: Essays on Poetry”, which won the PEN/Martha Albrand Award for First Nonfiction.

In 2001, Yale University awarded Glück its Bollingen Prize in Poetry, given biennially for a poet’s lifetime achievement in his or her art.

Her other honors include the Lannan Literary Award for Poetry, the Sara Teasdale Memorial Prize.

Glück is the recipient of the National Book Critics Circle Award, the Academy of American Poet’s Prize, as well as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Anniversary Medal (2000).

In 2020, Glück was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.”

In addition to previously being a senior lecturer in English at Williams College in Williamstown, MA, she has also been a member of the faculty of the University of Iowa and taught at Goddard College in Vermont.

Glück currently lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts and teaches at Yale University, where she is the Rosencranz Writer in Residence, and in the creative writing program of Boston University.

Photo: Cover of the Persian translation of Louise Glück’s poem collection “The Wild Iris”.

MMS/YAW