KANS scientific event hosts 20 technological ideas of Islamic world

TEHRAN – Some 20 technological ideas of the Islamic world competed in the second edition of the Knowledge Application and Notion for Society (KANS).

KANS aims to present science-based solutions to human issues which are offered by young scholars, university students, and professors (under 45 years of age) throughout the Islamic countries.

In the competition, participants submit their solutions for challenges declared by national and international pavilions, in form of a 3 to 5-minute video.

It also aims for paving the way for more interaction among researchers, technologists, and investors as to foster science and technology, as well as building a platform for interaction and cooperation between the competition winners and the Mustafa (PBUH) Prize laureates, and thereby creating scientific networks at different levels.

KANS competition fields include Economics, banking and finance, energy; water and environment; information and communication technology; health and medtech; and transportation.

In this period, 658 projects from 25 countries were presented and evaluated, 20 of which were selected from Iran, Malaysia, and Bangladesh, and 6 projects will receive the KANS Scientific Competition Award, Saeed Sohrabpour, head of the event, said.

Noting that 13 Iranian and non-Iranian pavilions have been created in the challenges section, he said that 63 challenges have been presented in this section.

In fact, pavilions are seekers and young scientists are solvers. Hence KANS is not only a competition but also a marketplace, in which scholars and innovators may find overseas customers for their idea, prototype, MVP, or new product.

The final stage of the second edition of the competition will be held on Friday, May 13, at the same time at the Pardis Technology Park.

