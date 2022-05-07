Iran have no concrete plan for 2022 World Cup

TEHRAN – While Asian teams Japan and South Korea will play Brazil in preparation for this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Iran are weighing up some friendly matches in June.

Iran are drawn in Group B along with England, the U.S. and one of Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.



The Persians have not qualified for the World Cup next stage so far and are hopeful that they can book their place in the next round for the first time ever.



However, the Iranian football federation has failed to confirm a warm-up match so far.



Former Iran coach Afshin Ghotbi said Iran football team need to urgently set up appropriate fixtures in the build-up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



There are concerns in Iran that Asia’s top-ranked team have been slow off the mark with their preparations.



Iran are in Group B with England and the U.S. at the World Cup, which kicks off on Nov. 21 in Qatar. But while there have been reports of a June friendly with New Zealand and talk of a potential match with Canada, so far Iran hasn’t confirmed the warm-up commitments.



“There appears to be no concrete plan,” Ghotbi told AP. “Time is of the essence and preparation is vital to the success of Iran.



“Most teams have already arranged matches and many good opponents are not available any more. Iran need to urgently set up appropriate fixtures in the build-up to the World Cup.”



Iran cannot waste the time since advancing to the next stage would be a milestone for country’s football.