Monthly export from Golestan province increases 53% yr/yr

TEHRAN- The value of export from Golestan province, in the northeast of Iran, rose 53 percent in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21- April 20), as compared to the same month in the previous year, a provincial official announced.

Ebrahim Hosseini, the head of the province’s customs department, said that over 35,565 tons of commodities worth $17.636 million were exported from the province in the first month.

He named iodine, cheese, polystyrene, cement, ceramics and tiles, as well as iron products as the main exported items, and Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Iraq, and Afghanistan as the major export destinations.

Hosseini further announced that about 1,254 tons of products worth $1.448 million were imported to the province through Incheboron customs in the first month.

He said that raw materials, fabrics and soybean oil were the main goods imported to Golestan in the first month of this year, and Turkey, Turkmenistan, China, India and Kazakhstan were the major sources of imports.

As previously announced by the official, the value of export from Golestan province rose 63 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), from its preceding year.

Hosseini said that over 402,000 tons of commodities worth $183.6 million were exported from the province in the previous year, indicating also 51 percent growth in terms of weight.

He named polystyrene, dairy products, dates, pistachios, cement, ceramic and tiles, and tomato paste as the major exported products, and Kazakhstan, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Bulgaria, Afghanistan and Romania as the main export destinations.

The deputy head of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Customs Administration (IRICA) has announced that the value of Iran’s export of non-oil products has increased 25 percent in the first month of the current year, as compared to the same month of the past year.

Foroud Asgari also said that the country’s non-oil trade with other countries registered a $875-million positive balance in the first month.

Iran exported 7.324 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $3.699 billion in the said month, with 10 percent drop in weight as compared to the first moth of the previous year, the official stated.

The country’s monthly non-oil import stood at 2.252 million tons worth $2.824 billion, with one percent rise in value and 10 percent growth in weight year on year, he added.

