Export from Markazi province tripled

TEHRAN- The value of export from Markazi province, in the center of Iran, has more than tripled in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21- April 20), as compared to the same month in the previous year, a provincial official announced.

Esmaeil Hosseini, the director-general of the province’s customs department, said that over 96,000 tons of commodities worth more than $70 million were exported from the province in the first month.

The products were exported to 51 countries, among them Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bulgaria were the major export destinations, the official said.

He also announced that about 8,000 tons of products worth $39 million were imported to the province in the first month of the present year.

The products were imported from 24 countries, among them the Unites Araba Emirates (UAE), Turkey, and China were the main sources of imports, he stated.

As previously announced by Ali Jodaki, the acting head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, the value of export from Markazi province rose 39 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), from its preceding year.

He said that over 917,000 tons of non-oil commodities worth $1.109 billion were exported from the province in the previous year.

He named petrochemical products, aluminum ingots, juices, chemicals, all kinds of glass, casting products, polyester fibers, rebar, flowers and plants, heavy and light polyethylene, and polypropylene as the main products exported from the province in the previous year, and Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the major export destinations.

The official further announced that 129,000 tons of products worth $446 million were imported into the province in the past year.

He named alumina powder, carbon anode, aluminum coil, peanuts, juice raw materials, aluminum ingots, steel pipes and rebars, juice bags, and cotton as the major imported items, and China, Turkey, the UAE, India and Germany as the main sources of imports.

More than 2,800 production units are active in Markazi province, of which 250 units are also active in the field of export.

The deputy head of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Customs Administration (IRICA) has announced that the value of Iran’s export of non-oil products has increased 25 percent in the first month of the current year, as compared to the same month of the past year.

Foroud Asgari also said that the country’s non-oil trade with other countries registered a $875-million positive balance in the first month.

Iran exported 7.324 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $3.699 billion in the said month, with 10 percent drop in weight as compared to the first moth of the previous year, the official stated.

The country’s monthly non-oil import stood at 2.252 million tons worth $2.824 billion, with one percent rise in value and 10 percent growth in weight year on year, he added.

MA/MA