Yerevan hosts 17th Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Committee meeting

TEHRAN - Iranian Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian, who traveled to Yerevan to attend the 17th Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Committee meeting, met with Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan on Tuesday evening.

During the mentioned gathering, the officials discussed the preparations for the Joint Economic Committee meeting, the portal of the Iranian Energy Ministry Paven reported.

In this meeting, which was attended by a large number of deputy ministers, senior officials, ambassadors, and members of parliament of the two countries, the main issues that play a key role in the development of relations between the two countries were discussed.

According to the officials, the purpose of holding the 17th meeting of the Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Committee is the real and tangible development of relations between the two countries.

Among the issues raised at the meeting were transit, transportation, facilitation of trade, and broader cooperation in the field of energy.

Following the Tuesday meeting, the two countries’ 17th Joint Economic Committee meeting officially kicked off on Wednesday and four specialized committees including energy, trade, cultural heritage, tourism, and transportation started their negotiations.

The first day of the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee meeting was held at the secretariates level.

Iran and Armenia have been taking serious measures to boost economic ties in line with the two countries' positive political relations.

In late April, Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi headed a delegation on a visit to Armenia to hold talks with the country’s senior officials with the aim of expanding economic ties between the two nations.

During the visit, Khandouzi met with Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Herbert Grigoryan, the country’s Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan, and Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan.

The official discussed the preparations for holding the two countries’ 17th Joint Economic Committee meeting in his meetings with the Armenian officials.

EF/MA