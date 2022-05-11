Japan seeking to use IRCS volunteer experiences

TEHRAN – Otohiko Hori, Executive Director General for Operations Sector of the Japanese Red Cross Society (JRCS) is seeking to use successful experiences of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) in volunteer services.

He made the remarks in a meeting with the head of the IRCS Volunteers Organization, Vahid Salimi, in Tehran on Tuesday, ISNA reported.

Praising the plans of the IRCS Volunteers Organization to attract and keep volunteers active by using modern technologies and defining humanitarian programs, Hori said that with strategic cooperation, these successful experiences can be transferred to Japan.

Programs of the IRCS to attract and keep volunteers active by using modern technologies are very inspiring, and these experiences can be transferred to Japan. Referring to the diversity of voluntary services and the high motivation of Iranian volunteers to participate in various charitable programs, he announced that after this meeting, he will create a new mechanism for implementing joint volunteering projects with the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

Some 1.1 million volunteers in 47 provinces of Japan are providing humanitarian services, he said, adding that the focus of the Red Cross services is voluntary services, which started with a blood donation to the provision of services to the elderly, given that the aging population in Japan has a profound effect on the number of volunteers.

Salimi for his part said that the activity of 700,000 volunteers is trying to fulfill the slogan of this organization which is the link between the ability of the able and the needs of the needy.

Distribution of 150,000 food and health packages, implementation of 1,500 volunteer projects in low-income areas, provision of aid, medicine, and treatment to more than 93,000 needy patients, and the launch of a water donation campaign with a focus on tackling climate change, collecting public donations to help flood victims are due to the participation and support of philanthropists and volunteers, Salimi explained.

IRCS services

The IRCS, established in 1922, is one of the first and oldest members of the movement and is currently one of the top five societies in the world due to its significant activities in the national and international arenas.

In 2005, the IRCS received the Henry Davison Award for outstanding humanitarian services, and the IRCS initiative of volunteers was selected as the best project (out of 50 projects from 45 national societies), by the General Assembly of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

In addition to offering services to the victims of natural disasters in the country, it has taken numerous missions in international disasters and incidents helping the people of Afghanistan, Palestine, Iraq, Southeast Asia earthquakes, Lebanon, Gaza, Somalia, and Yemen.

In case of natural disasters or for provision of medical services to the deprived, it dispatches medical teams, which consist of doctors, paramedics, nurses, social workers, and health experts who are sent to provide free health care to disadvantaged areas and villages identified and assessed by other volunteer groups.

Moreover, the Iranian Red Crescent Society provides medical services to people in 13 Asian, African, and Latin American countries.

Currently, some 14 medical facilities are offering humanitarian, relief, and health services to the deprived people in 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, Bolivia, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Congo, Kenya, Lebanon, Mali, Niger, and Ecuador.

The IRCS polyclinic center includes various departments such as laboratory, pharmacy, radiology and physiotherapy, and general practitioners along with obstetricians, gynecologists, internal medicine, pediatrics, ophthalmologists, and dentists.

FB/MG