“Lady of the City” crowned best at Sydney World Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian drama “Lady of the City” was selected as the best narrative feature film at the 13th edition of the Sydney World Film Festival in Australia, the organizers announced on Monday.

Directed by Maryam Bahrololumi, the film, also known as “Shahrbanoo”, follows Shahrbanoo, a woman who has been sentenced to life in prison for being a drug mule. After eleven years in jail, she is released from prison for a few days to attend her son’s wedding. The temporary freedom helps her see a new aspect of her life and that of her family before returning to prison.

The award for best narrative short went to “Mamma” by Norwegian director Aslak Danbolt.

The film is about Synnove, who is searching for her drug-addicted daughter Michelle in an almost desolated city on Christmas Eve. Mother and daughter in real life, Synnove and Michelle play versions of themselves in a story that is very close to their own lives.

“Everyone Wants to Be the Next Weismann” by Spanish filmmaker Alberto Triano was named the best documentary feature film.

Contemporary art collector and first to discover the great Richard Weismann, Martin Solo takes on the challenge of introducing the world to his unique vision of art by opening his private museum to the public. For this, Martin prepares a retrospective of his latest discovery: Mu Pan, a Taiwanese, Brooklyn-based artist, whose fantastical works criticize and reflect the violence and brutality of society. Martin feels he failed with Richard Weismann but this time he is prepared to lay all of his cards on the table.

Norwegian director Martin A. Walther’s “The Psychlist” was selected as best documentary short film. The film is about Per who chooses the bicycle as the only escape after his 11-month-old daughter died under tragic events.

The award for best animated film was given to “Poise” by Luis Soares from Portugal, while Australian director Sofie Mcclure’s “Phosphenes” won the best experimental film award.

“Dynamite” by French filmmaker Jim Vieille was named best music video and “Upsodown” by Nathan Ceddia was picked as best Australian film.

Photo: Fereshteh Sadr-Orafai acts in a scene from “Lady of the City” by Maryam Bahrololumi.

