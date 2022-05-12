Iran to play Canada in friendly on June 5

TEHRAN – Iran national football team will face Canada in a pre-World Cup friendly on June 5.

The match will be held at Vancouver's BC Place.

No. 21 Iran and Canada, ranked 38th in the world, are both preparing for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this November.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ are in Group B along with England, the U.S., and one of Wales, Ukraine or Scotland.

Canada will play in Group F alongside Belgium, Serbia, and Morocco.

Ecuador and Albania are the other candidates for friendlies.