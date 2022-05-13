Iran oil show 2022 kicks off

TEHRAN – The 26th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition of Iran (Iran Oil Show 2022) kicked off at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Friday.

The motto of this year’s edition of the exhibit is “Knowledge-Based Oil, Iranian Production, and Global Export”.

The inauguration ceremony of the oil show was participated by Oil Minister Javad Oji, Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Managing Director Mohsen Khojasteh-Mehr, senior officials of oil industry, and some MPs.

The four-day event is hosting 44 foreign companies from 11 countries.

In this exhibition, NIOC and upstream industries showcase their products and achievements in halls 8 and 9, universities and scientific centers, startups, and science and technology parks in halls 10 and 11, petrochemical and related industries in hall 38A, gas and related industries, and industries active in the field of pipes, pipe coverings and valves in Hall 38, refining and distribution and related industries in Hall 5, rotary machines in Hall 27, Union of Exporters of Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products of Iran in Hall 7, and specialized oil associations and other companies each in separate halls.

As reported, all Covid-19 related permits have been obtained from the National Headquarters to Combat Coronavirus Pandemic and the four-day exhibit is held in full compliance with health protocols and standards.

Iran Oil Show is among the most significant oil and gas events in the world in terms of the number of participants and its diversity.

The event covers a variety of oil industry areas, including upstream industries, universities and science centers, start-ups, and science and technology parks, petrochemicals and related industries, gas and related industries, pipes and tubes, valves, refining and distribution and related industries, rotary machines, as well as products exporters, and etc.

Back in early April, the oil minister said that the country’s crude oil production has reached the pre-sanction level.

Saying that the current capacity of Iran’s oil production has reached more than 3.8 million barrels per day (bpd), the minister said, “We hope that through the efforts of all those active in this sector, we will reach higher figures in the exports of crude oil, gas condensate, oil products, and petrochemicals in [the current Iranian calendar year] 1401 (started on March 21)”.

“By taking effective measures in onshore and offshore oil fields, drilling new wells, repairing wells, rebuilding and modernizing facilities, and oil collection centers, the current oil production capacity has reached before the sanctions, and we have no problem in performance and this amount of production”, Oji added.

"Iran's oil exports have risen under the toughest sanctions and without waiting for the outcome of the Vienna talks," the minister had said in mid-March.

The increase was thanks to "different methods used to win contracts and finding different buyers," the official added.

“The rise had even increased the bargaining power of our team in Vienna," he said, without elaborating.

Iran views U.S. sanctions as illegal and has said it will make every effort to sidestep them.

MA/MA

Photo: Oil Minister Javad Oji (3rd L), Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf (3rd R), and National Iranian Oil Company Managing Director Mohsen Khojasteh (2nd L) in the inauguration ceremony of Iran Oil Show 2022