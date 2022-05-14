NIGC invites GECF secretary-general to visit South Pars gas field facilities

TEHRAN – Head of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) has invited the secretary-general of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) to pay a visit to the South Pars gas field facilities in southern Iran, Shana reported.

Majid Chegeni extended the invitation to Mohamed Hamel during a meeting on the sidelines of the 26th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show 2022) in Tehran on Friday.

Briefing Hamel on the country’s oil and gas industry achievements, Chegeni noted that Iranian knowledge-based companies have had a strong presence and an impressive performance in the gas sector in recent years.

The NIGC head underlined the mediatory role of GECF among its member countries and noted that the forum plays a crucial role to facilitate cooperation among gas producing countries to form a great network.

Chegeni hailed the statement GECF issued at its recent summit, assuring that it would create an attractive landscape for its members when the words are translated into action.

The achievements of GECF have been mainly ignored, regretted the top Iranian official, blaming lack of follow-up for failure in implementing them by member states.

Hamel, for his part, said the GECF was set up in 2011 with the aim of bringing its members together and exchanging views and experiences.

“The GECF has always called for close cooperation among member countries and some institutes are now cooperating with the forum,” he said.

“We are convinced that technology plays a strategic role in the GECF member states,” Hamel added.

The official expressed his gratitude to Iran for inviting him to visit the South Pars field, extending his invitation to Chegeni to pay a visit to the GECF headquarters in Qatar and exchange views on the gas sector's different issues.

Back in February, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji paid a visit to Doha to attend the 6th GECF Summit, during which he met with Hamel.

During the talks, areas such as gas swap, technology transfer, technical knowledge, and investment in oil and gas fields were discussed.

EF/MA

Photo: NIGC Head Majid Chegeni (R) and GECF Secretary-General Mohamed Hamel