TCCIMA’s agriculture committee holds meeting to discuss food challenges

TEHRAN – The Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA)’s Agriculture and Process Industries Committee held its 16th meeting on Saturday during which the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on world food security and the opportunities and challenges it has presented for Iran were discussed.

Speaking in this meeting, Head of TCCIMA Agriculture Committee Kaveh Zargaran said in a report that Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan have been major exporters of grains and oilseeds internationally for the past 30 years and the recent war has disrupted the distribution of the mentioned products drastically.

"Statistics show that the war between the two countries will have a great impact on reducing supply and increasing the price of such products across the world, because not only their exports to Europe and other parts of the world will be limited, but also due to war economic policies and sanctions, the two countries will refuse to export these products due to domestic demand, so the lack of supply can lead to the increase of the price of these strategic products,” he said.

He noted that although the mentioned situation will create certain challenges for Iran as well, the country can also use this opportunity to export agricultural and food products to Russia and also increase the transit of some products such as wheat.

