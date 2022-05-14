KANS award announces winners

TEHRAN – The winners of the 2nd edition of the Knowledge Application and Notion for Society (KANS) competition were announced on Friday.

The winners are selected from the six fields of Water, Environment & Energy; Health & MedTech; ICT; Transportation; Economics, Banking & Finance, and 2021 Special Field: Mining and Mineral Industries.

Scholars judged the five-minute presentation of 20 finalists on Friday morning and selected the winners.

KANS Science Competition was held on the sideline of the 11th International Innovation and Technology Exhibition (INOTEX 2022) from May 10-13 at Pardis Technology Park.

Pike See Chea (Malaysia) and Seyyed Ali Mousavi (Iran) shared the prize in the field of Health and Med Tech. The winner in the field of Environment, Water & Energy was Mahdi Maleki (Iran).

The Mining and Mineral Industries had no winner. Mohammad Ali Akhaei won the award in the ICT field, Saeid Bostan Manesh also won the prize in the field of Transportation and Saeedeh Momtazi was the winner of Economics, Banking & Finance.

They won KANS Medals and a plaque of appreciation, 30-gram Gold Insignia, a sabbatical worth $2000, and special privileges for benefiting from MSTF networking platforms: STEP & EISA.

During the ceremony, the head of the event Saeid Sohrabpour called KANS an event that completes the value chain of the Mustafa Prize.

He said that the 20 finalists are composed of nine faculty members, four researchers, and seven activists of industries.

After one year of efforts, and evaluation of works by 50 evaluators, the winners were announced today, he said.

A high-ranking delegation from Pakistan headed by the Provincial Minister of Sindh for Health, and Population Welfare Azra Fazal Pechuho attended the awarding ceremony.

The MSTF has established a scientific competition called KANS: Knowledge Application and Notion for Society. This competition has been staged with the aim of bouncing ideas around in the academic community to address the problems of the Islamic world in different areas.

Scholars, researchers, innovators, university students, and professors under 45 years of age are encouraged to submit their scientific and technological ideas and achievements in the form of a five-minute video presentation.

FB/MG