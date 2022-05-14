Iran advance to 2022 FIBA U16 Asian Championship

TEHRAN – Iran claimed the title of the U16 FIBA Asian Championship WABA qualification and booked their place at the 2022 FIBA U16 Asian Championship.

Iran defeated Iraq 95-53 in their last match.

The Persians had previously defeated Syria (99-50), Lebanon (72-67) and Jordan (88-43) in the tournament held in Amman, Jordan.

The 2021 FIBA U16 Asian Championship (also known as the 2022 FIBA U16 Asian Championship) is an upcoming qualifying tournament for FIBA Asia at the 2022 FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup.

The tournament will be held in Doha, Qatar from June 12 to 19.