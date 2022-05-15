‘IOTC prepared for maximum oil export’

TEHRAN- Iranian Oil Terminals Company (IOTC) is completely prepared for the maximum oil export, the managing director of the company stated.

Abbas Asadrouz made the remarks in a press conference held on the sidelines of the 26th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition of Iran (Iran Oil Show 2022) on Sunday.

“Given the Oil Ministry’s target of the pre-sanction level of oil export, our whole attention is toward the infrastructure in this due, including storage facilities and pipelines”, the official further underlined.

Emphasizing that the IOTC does not have a problem in terms of infrastructure for increasing exports, Asadrouz stressed: "Evidence shows that Iran's oil exports have increased significantly and the export operations are underway in oil terminals."

Saying that Iranian Oil Terminals Company has done its job well in the field of oil storage under the sanctions condition; about how much the storage capacity of crude oil is to be increased, he said that the storage capacity of crude oil in Kharg oil terminal is planned to be increased by 4.2 million barrels.

Kharg Island is a continental island in the Persian Gulf in the south of Iran. The island is located 25 kilometers off the coast of Iran and 483 kilometers northwest of the Strait of Hormuz. Administered by the adjacent coastal Bushehr Province, Kharg Island provides a seaport for the export of oil and extends Iranian territorial sea claims into the Persian Gulf oil fields.

Due to its close distance to oilfield regions, its good offshore position, and suitable depth for gigantic oil vessel berthing, Kharg Island oil terminal has been recognized as one of the country’s most suitable places for crude oil export and loading sites.

High co-op with knowledge-based companies on agenda

Answering to the Tehran Times about the approach of the company for materializing the motto of the present Iranian calendar year (Knowledge-Based and Job-Creating Production), the managing director said that IOTC has long-term and short-term plans to this end, and relations and high cooperation with the knowledge-based companies is on the agenda.

It should be mentioned that Iranian Oil Terminals Company signed some contracts with a number of Iranian companies in a ceremony before the Sunday press conference.

The mentioned contracts were on domestic production of some major and strategic equipment used in the oil terminals.

Signing these contracts (on the sidelines of the oil show) is a big step toward materializing the slogan of the year.

Iran Oil Show is among the most significant oil and gas events in the world in terms of the number of participants and its diversity.

The event covers a variety of oil industry areas, including upstream industries, universities and science centers, start-ups, and science and technology parks, petrochemicals and related industries, gas and related industries, pipes and tubes, valves, refining and distribution and related industries, rotary machines, as well as products exporters, and etc.