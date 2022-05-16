Iranian woman Hemati climbs Mount Everest

TEHRAN – Iranian woman mountaineer Afsaneh Hemati reached the summit of Everest, world's highest peak, on Sunday.

In a video message published on her Instagram account, Hemati thanked the people who helped him to climb the summit.

Farkhondeh Sadegh, a graphic designer, and Laleh Keshavarz, a dentist, are the first Iranian women to reach the peak.

They hoisted Iran’s tricolor flag on the summit in 2005.

Mount Everest is indisputably the world’s highest peak – approximately 8,850 meters.