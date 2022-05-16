New Persian translation of Orhan Pamuk’s “Silent House” published 

TEHRAN – A new Persian translation of Nobel Laureate Orhan Pamuk’s second novel “Silent House” has recently been published by Cheshmeh in Tehran.

Mohammad Fahimi is the translator of the book originally published in 2013.

The novel is the moving story of a family gathering the summer before the Turkish military coup of 1980.

In an old mansion in Cennethisar (formerly a fishing village, now a posh resort near Istanbul), the old widow Fatma awaits the annual summer visit of her grandchildren: Faruk, a dissipated failed historian; his sensitive leftist sister, Nilgun; and the younger grandson, Metin, a high school student drawn to the fast life of the nouveaux riches, who dreams of going to America.

The widow has lived in the village for decades, ever since her husband, an idealistic young doctor, first arrived to serve the poor fishermen.

Now mostly bedridden, she is attended by her faithful servant Recep, a dwarf – and the doctor’s illegitimate son.

Mistress and servant share memories, and grievances, of those early years. But it is Recep’s cousin Hassan, a high school dropout, and fervent right-wing nationalist, who will draw the visiting family into the growing political cataclysm, in this spellbinding novel depicting Turkey’s tumultuous century-long struggle for modernity.

At least, four Persian translations of “Silent House” have previously been published in Iran.

Pamuk visited Iran in May 2018 at the invitation of his Iranian publisher Qoqnus.

Several of his books, including “The Red Haired Woman”, “My Name Is Red”, “Secret Face”, “Istanbul: Memories and the City”, “Other Colors” and “A Strangeness in My Mind”, have been published in Persian.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Orhan Pamuk’s novel “Silent House”.

