It’s time for Yahya Golmohammadi to go

TEHRAN – The football has up and down. Persepolis coach Yahya Golmohammadi knows better than anyone what he has done in his spell in the team. He cannot shrug it off.

Croatian coach Branko Ivankovic left successful legacy after he decided to leave Iran. He inspired Persepolis to win three league titles and also reformed the style of the play of the team. Under Ivankocic, Persepolis qualified for the final match of the AFC Champions League for the first time ever.

Argentine coach Gabriel Calderon continued his way in the fourth year but he was forced to leave the team at the end of the first half of the season. The club had failed to meet their financial commitment.

Golmohammadi replaced Calderon and continued the way Ivankovic had started five years ago. Persepolis won the league title for the fourth time in a row and also advanced to the AFC Champions league final for the second time.

Last season, Persepolis won the league for the fifth time but some key players left the team. Bozidar Radosevic’s departure was a huge blow for the team since Hamed Lak failed to meet expectations.

Persepolis completed the signing of Sanat Naft goalie Ahmad Gohari but he has many technical problems between the posts.

Golmohammadi also failed to find the good replacements for Hossein Kanaani and Shoja Khalilzadeh in defensive line.

In midfield line, Reza Asadi could not fill Ahmad Nourollahi’s void.

Persepolis have no problem in goalscoring, it's just defensively that they're struggling and Golmohammadi didn’t solve the dilemma.

They could have won the title for the sixth successive season but Golmohammadi would rather focus on what he did not have not what he had.

He was ready to make excuse on and on and announced his retirement for many times. It means he was ready to give up unlike his Maestro Branko Ivankovic who used to fight until the end.

Golmohammadi had a golden chance to win the title once again but lost it to Persepolis’ archrivals Esteghlal.

It’s time to go for him.