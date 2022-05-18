Tehran to host Iran SCOCOEX in early July

TEHRAN- The first international conference and exhibition of economic cooperation opportunities between Iran and member countries, supervisors and dialogue partners of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and neighbors will be held in Tehran in early July.

The event, so called Iran SCOCOEX, which is an opportunity for economic cooperation between Iran and the organization’s members, will be held in the fields of industry, mining, trade, agriculture, oil, gas, petrochemical, electricity, artificial intelligence, knowledge-based, cyber, and informatics services.

The mentioned conference will be held in International Conference Center of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Summit Hall) and the exhibition will be held in Shahr-e Aftab International Exhibition Center.

Some of Iran's goals for joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and holding the mentioned conference and exhibition is maintaining, creating and expanding a large and sustainable consumer market for oil and non-oil exports, meeting some of the country's technology needs and required raw materials, and strengthening trade with East Asian countries.