TEDPIX loses 11,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 11,047 points to 1.594 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 9.503 billion securities worth 54.881 trillion rials (about $182.93 million) were traded at the TSE. The first market’s index lost 9,099 points, and the second market’s index dropped 19,126 points. TEDPIX surpasses 1.6 million points after 20 months on Tuesday, as it gained 22,225 points to 1,606,025.

As published on the website of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), 58.919 billion securities worth 351.381 trillion rials (about $1.171 billion) were traded at the exchange during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday, May 13).

As reported, 27.161 billion securities worth 178.394 trillion rials (about $594.646 million) had been traded at the TSE, which is Iran’s major stock exchange, during the week ended on May 6.

TEDPIX rose 145,000 points (10.5 percent) in the past Iranian month Farvardin, the first month of the Iranian calendar year (March 21-April 20).

The Money and Capital Market Committee of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) hosted a meeting with Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Head Majid Eshqi on January 30 to discuss the capital markets' current issues and challenges.

The meeting was attended by the members of the mentioned committee as well as the representatives of some of the companies active in the stock market.

Lack of sufficient training for shareholders, facilitating the entry of new companies into the stock market, offering bonds by the capital market instead of banks to provide fixed and working capital for production units, accelerating the formation of credit rating companies in the stock market, and tax exemption for undistributed dividends of companies, as well as pricing problems, were some of the most important issues pointed out by the businessmen and officials attending the mentioned meeting.

Government Economic Coordination Headquarters in its meeting in the last week of January approved five new resolutions for supporting the country’s stock market, and the directives in this regard were sent to relative ministries, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber announced at the time.

MA/MA