Prague, Munich music galas praise Iran’s “Sculpture” 

TEHRAN – The music video “Sculpture” directed by Iranian musician Ramin Hosseinpur has won two honors at the Prague Music Video Awards and Munich Music Video Awards.

The Prague Music Video Awards, which was held last week in the capital of Czech, the production won the award for best visual effects (VFX).

The rock music video also features Hosseinpur on vocals and electric guitar. He composed the music for a mystic poem by Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi.

The video received the honorable mention for best rock music at the Munich Music Video Awards, which is organized bimonthly in the German city.

“Sculpture” has won awards at several other international events. It received the award for best solo artist/band at the Music Video Underground International Festival in Vancouver, Canada.

The Rome Music Video Awards also selected “Sculpture” as best documentary music video, in addition, Hosseinpur received the best male director award.

The Grand Prix for the best music video at the Prague Music Video Awards went to “Aufm Deich” by Jakob Reuter from Germany.

In the Munich Music Video Awards, “1955” by Martin Melnick from the United States was selected as best music video in the main competition.

In “1955”, award-winning opera singer Onry honors the legacy of Emmett Till, an African American teenager, whose murder catalyzed the civil rights movement.

In grieving this act of violence, Onry honors his ancestors, creates space for Black imagination, and asks what we must do in 2022 and beyond to create an inclusive, spacious future. This powerful short film explores the time slippage of generational trauma, drawing parallels, both real and imagined, between 1955 and 2022.

“1955” underscores themes of justice, power, and the creative act as transformative resistance. Onry’s performance brings joy and pain to the surface, showcasing the marginalized body in ritual acts. In doing so, he affirms creativity as a tool for healing and resilience in the face of deadly oppression.

Photo: A scene from the Iranian music video “Sculpture”.

