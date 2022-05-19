Iran, Ecuador friendly match confirmed

TEHRAN – Iran national football team will meet Ecuador in a friendly match on June 11 in Toronto, Canada.

The Iranian team will meet Canada in Vancouver and play Ecuador five days later, sporting director of Iran Hamid Estili said.

Iran will play Ecuador as part of preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Dragan Skocic’s team are drawn in Group B along with England, the U.S., and winner of Scotland, Wales and Ukraine.

Ecuador have been pitted in Group A along with Qatar, Senegal and the Netherlands.