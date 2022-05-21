ICC inks co-op MOU with Russia’s Roscongress Foundation

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Cooperatives (ICC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Russia’s Roscongress Foundation to promote economic cooperation between the two sides.

The MOU was signed in a ceremony attended by Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and the representatives of the mentioned fund, the portal of Iran Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) reported.

An Iranian delegation headed by the president of Iran Chamber of Cooperatives had traveled to Russia with the aim of developing economic cooperation between the two countries, especially in the cooperatives sector.

EF/MA