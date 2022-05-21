Raisi: Strong relationships between neighbors help to secure region

TEHRAN- Good relations between neighboring nations, according to Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, is the most essential aspect to boost regional security.

Raisi made the comments at a meeting in Tehran on Thursday with Azerbaijan's First Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Abdulla Oghlu Mustafayev.

Raisi emphasized Iran's "principled position" on maintaining the unity and territorial integrity of all countries, including the Republic of Azerbaijan, during the meeting.

“The existence of constructive relations on the basis of mutual interests between neighboring countries, including Iran and Azerbaijan, is the most effective factor in maintaining and bolstering the regional security,” Iran’s president pointed out.

He went on to say that the Washington and Tel Aviv rulers have no sympathy for regional countries or other countries across the world.

Noting that Iran supports increasing economic, political, cultural, and trade links with Azerbaijan, Raisi called for full implementation of agreements reached between the two countries in a variety of domains, including economy and transportation.

“Iran and Azerbaijan are more than mere neighbors as they share the same religion and the same culture.... No factor must be allowed to harm the two countries’ friendly relations,” Iran’s president noted.

Mustafayev, for his part, underscored that the Republic of Azerbaijan is steadfastly pursuing fulfillment of bilateral agreements.

New plans are being worked out to build new rail, road, and transport projects, according to the Azeri official, with the goal of improving ties between the two neighbors.

He stated that Iran-Azerbaijan ties have improved and flourished in all spheres.

