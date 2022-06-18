Ambassador seeks development of ties with Azerbaijan

TEHRAN— In a tweet posted late Friday, Iran’s ambassador to Baku stated that he had met with the assistant to the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“Today I had a cordial meeting with @HikmetHajiyev, the Hon. Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. At this meeting, we reviewed the latest developments in the relations between two brotherly neighbors. Further development and deepening of relations between Iran and Azerbaijan is on the agenda,” Seyyed Abbas Mousavi wrote.

The meeting comes at a time when media misunderstandings between Tehran and Baku have been cleared up, and the two countries have focused on strengthening their ties.

On June 5, Iran inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Azerbaijan to double the amount of natural gas the country is going to swap with Turkmenistan, according to Shana.

The agreement between Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan on a natural gas swap for up to two billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas took effect as of January 1, 2022, and now Iran and Azerbaijan have agreed on doubling this volume.

The MOU was signed by Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji and Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Chingiz Oghlu Jabbarov.

Oji visited Azerbaijan to attend the Baku Energy Week.

Baku Energy Week 2022 was held during June 1-3 by Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry in collaboration with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the visit to Azerbaijan, Oji underlined the expansion of relations with Azerbaijan, saying, “The gas swap contract [that the two countries have signed recently] has provided the ground for cooperation in other sectors including transportation, power, trade and such areas.”



