Azerbaijan president offers condolences over Abadan building collapse

TEHRAN – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has offered condolences over a deadly building collapse in the southern Iranian city of Abadan, which resulted in the death of more than 30 people.

In a message to his Iranian counterpart Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, the Azerbaijani president said, “We are deeply saddened by the news that many people have been killed and injured in the collapse of a ten-story building in the city of Abadan.”

The ten-story Metropol building collapsed last week during the rush hour resulting in dozens of people being stuck under the rubble.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and relatives of the victims, and the entire Iranian people in connection with this tragedy, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” President Aliyev said in the message, according to Azerbaijani media.