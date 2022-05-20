Iran president visits West Azerbaijan province

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi arrived in the northwestern Iranian province of West Azerbaijan as part of his weekend provincial trips.

Ayatollah Raisi’s plane touched down in Urmia, the capital of West Azerbaijan, and was welcomed by the representative of the Supreme Leader in the province, the governor-general and a group of local officials.

Upon his arrival, Ayatollah Raisi talked to reporters on the tarmac. Speaking on Friday at Shahid Bakri Airport in Urmia upon arrival in West Azerbaijan Province, he said, "This province is a perfect example of a cultural, historical and civilizational complex for the Iranian nation".

He added, "Indeed, West Azerbaijan has many honors, including a very meaningful presence in the Sacred Defense".

Referring to the diverse capacities of West Azerbaijan province, Ayatollah Raisi said, "This province is one of the agricultural hubs in the country and has many capacities in the field of mining, and in addition, it has efficient and educated university, and scientific centers".

Emphasizing that the priorities and issues of this region have been identified before the trip to the province, the president said, "There are many issues to be followed up in the province, which have been discussed in expert meetings".

At the beginning of his trip, the president visited the exhibition of the achievements of the Air and Space Development Centre of Shahid Baba Saei in Urmia.

During the visit, Ayatollah Raisi was briefed on the internal capabilities of the construction of semi-light aircraft, Orumset, Sahand and Spota satellites and spraying drone.