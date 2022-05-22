World Cup prep: Iran likely to play Senegal

TEHRAN – Iran national football team will likely face African powerhouses Senegal ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The football federation of Iran has already confirmed the friendly match with Ecuador but the two parties have not yet reached the point where they play the friendly.

Iran will meet Canada on June 5 in Vancouver and the federation announced that they are ready to play the South American team in Toronto but the match has not been finalized.

Dragan Skocic’s team will play Senegal in Tehran if the match with Ecuador is cancelled.

Reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal have been drawn against hosts Qatar, the Netherlands and Ecuador in Group A in the 2022 World Cup.

Iran, who are playing in their third straight World Cup after featuring in the 2014 and 2018, are also pitted in Group B along with England, the U.S., and one of Ukraine, Wales or Scotland.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar, from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.