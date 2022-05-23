Mehdi Tartar extends deal with Zob Ahan

TEHRAN – Zob Ahan head coach Mehdi Tartar has penned a one-year deal with the Iranian top flight football club.

The 49-year-old trainer was appointed as Zob Ahan coach in last year’s August on a one-year deal. Zob Ahan will be headed by the coach in the upcoming season.

Under his tutelage, Zob Ahan are in seventh place in the 2021/22 Iran Professional League (IPL) season.

The local media had already reported that Zob Ahan would part company with Tartar.

Tartar started his coaching career in 2009 in Rah Ahan and has coached many Iranian teams including Saba, Damash, Gostaresh, Naft Masjed Soleyman and Paykan in his 13-year tenure.