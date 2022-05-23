No cases of monkeypox detected in Iran

TEHRAN – No cases of monkeypox have so far been reported in Iran, the head of the public relations of the Ministry of Health, has said.

Since 13 May 2022, cases of monkeypox have been reported to WHO from 12 Member States that are not endemic to the monkeypox virus.

The Ministry of Health is examining suspects to identify possible monkeypox infection. Also, a guideline has been prepared for the prevention and treatment of this disease, which will be provided to universities, IRNA quoted Pedram Pak-Aeen as saying on Sunday.

Due to its low transmission pace, it is less likely to cause an epidemic and is not worrisome, he stated.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms very similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe. It is caused by the monkeypox virus which belongs to the orthopoxvirus genus of the Poxviridae family.

The virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding. The incubation period of monkeypox is usually from 6 to 13 days but can range from 5 to 21 days.

Monkeypox is usually self-limiting but may be severe in some individuals, such as children, pregnant women, or persons with immune suppression due to other health conditions. Human infections in the West African clade appear to cause less severe disease compared to the Congo Basin clade, with a case fatality rate of 3.6% compared to 10.6% for the Congo Basin clade.

As of 21 May, 92 laboratory-confirmed cases, and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox with investigations ongoing, have been reported to WHO from 12 Member States that are not endemic to the monkeypox virus. No associated deaths have been reported to date, according to the WHO.

