“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” on stage at Tehran theater

TEHRAN –American playwright Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” went on stage at Tehran’s Divare Chaharom Theater on Thursday.

Seyyed Hamidreza Hosseini is the director of the play which is starring Atefeh Kushki, Puya Ansari, Behdad Ruzgar, and Nilufar Khorasani.

Published in 1962, the play tells the story of a middle-aged couple named Martha and George and their complexities in marriage. One evening, following a university faculty party, they receive an unwitting young couple, Nick and Honey, and draw them into their bitter and frustrated relationship.

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” won both the 1963 Tony Award for Best Play and the 1962–63 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play. An adaptation of the play was released in 1966. It was written by Ernest Lehman, directed by Mike Nichols, and starred Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor, George Segal, and Sandy Dennis.

The play will remain on stage until June 10.

ABU/MG