Tehran hosting 3 intl. exhibitions

TEHRAN - The 9th International Exhibition of Rail Transportation, Related Industries and Equipment of Iran, the 23rd Iran Health International Exhibition, and the first International Exhibition and Conference of METARAD are being held during May 24-27 at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

As reported by the Iran International Exhibition Company portal, over 86 companies are participating in the current year’s railway transportation exhibition.

Presenting the latest achievements and technological developments of the railway transportation and related industries, promotion of domestic production, export development, introducing the capabilities of Iranian companies, domestic production of railway industry equipment and machinery, and familiarization of railway manufacturers with the latest developments in this industry are among the main goals of the railway exhibition.

Attended by 34 companies, the METARAD expo covers a variety of areas related to the digital economy including cryptoassets, cryptocurrency, metaverse, blockchain, equipment, and related industries.

The 23rd International Exhibition of Medical, Dental, Laboratory, and Pharmaceutical Equipment (Iran Health 2022) is also participated by 434 domestic companies and 18 foreign exhibitors.

This event provides an opportunity for professionals and companies active in the health industry to exchange ideas and become familiar with the latest achievements and information in this field.

