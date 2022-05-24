Commodities worth $81m exported from Khorasan Razavi in a month

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, 189,000 tons of products worth $81 million were exported from Khorasan Razavi province, in the northeast of Iran, in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-April 20).

Amir-Reza Rajabi, the head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, also said that 15,000 tons of products worth $41 million were imported to the province in the first month of the present year.

He named Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Spain, Russian Federation, Turkey, the Netherlands, India, Oman, Armenia, Bulgaria and the Republic of Azerbaijan as the major export destinations of the products.

As previously announced by the acting head of the province’s customs department, the value of non-oil export from Khorasan Razavi rose six percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), from its preceding year.

Javad Jafari said that 2.607 million tons of commodities worth $1.4 billion were exported from the province in the past year, indicating five percent fall in terms of weight year on year.

The official named Iraq, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, and Tajikistan as the major export destinations of the province’ products.

He further announced that 229,000 tons of commodities worth $579 million were imported to Khorasan Razavi in the previous year, with 53 percent rise in value and 23 percent growth in weight year on year.

He named Oman, China, Tajikistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the main sources of imports to the province during the previous year.

The deputy head of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Customs Administration (IRICA) has announced that the value of Iran’s export of non-oil products has increased 25 percent in the first month of the current year, as compared to the same month of the past year.

Foroud Asgari also said that the country’s non-oil trade with other countries registered a $875-million positive balance in the first month.

Iran exported 7.324 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $3.699 billion in the said month, with 10 percent drop in weight as compared to the first moth of the previous year, the official stated.

The country’s monthly non-oil import stood at 2.252 million tons worth $2.824 billion, with one percent rise in value and 10 percent growth in weight year on year, he added.

MA/MA