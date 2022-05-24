Iran drawn with UAE in AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022Qualifiers

TEHRAN – A total of 44 teams from across the continent learnt of their challengers after the AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 Qualifiers Draw on Tuesday.

Scheduled for Sept. 10 to 18, the 10 group winners and the five best runners-up will join hosts Uzbekistan in the 2023 Finals.

Saudi Arabia, champions in 2018, will have home advantage in Group A which also includes China PR, Myanmar, Maldives and Uzbekistan while Group B, to be hosted by Bahrain, also has Qatar, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

Laos will host Japan, Yemen, Palestine and Guam in Group C while Group D consists of hosts Jordan, Chinese Taipei, Syria, Turkmenistan and Northern Mariana Islands.

Korea Republic, who have won the title 12 times, were drawn in Group E with Malaysia, hosts Mongolia and Sri Lanka. Indonesia will host Group F with Vietnam, Hong Kong and Timor-Leste in the fray.

Two-time champions Thailand will face hosts Oman, Philippines and Afghanistan in Group G, while Australia, hosts Iraq, India and Kuwait will vie for the top spot in Group H.

Tajikistan will welcome Cambodia, Lebanon and Singapore in Group I while Kyrgyz Republic will hope to make their first appearance in the Finals since 2006 when they host Group J that includes United Arab Emirates, Iran and Brunei Darussalam.