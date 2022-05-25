TEDPIX gains 8,700 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 8,789 points to 1.564 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 7.795 billion securities worth 49.192 trillion rials (about $190 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 6,047 points and the second market’s index gained 18,912 points.

A market analyst believes that the Iranian stock exchange market can grow by 30 percent by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2023).

In an interview with IRNA on May 8, Ahmad Eshtiaqi pointed to the growth of the stock market index and the factors affecting it and said: “It seems that the shares of companies still have room for growth and according to the forecasts, the stock market can grow by about 30 percent by the end of the year, but this growth will be gradual and slow.”

MA/MA