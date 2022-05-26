Gol Gohar coach Ghalenoei signs extension

TEHRAN – Amir Ghalenoei signed a one-year contract extension with Gol Gohar football team on Thursday.

He was named head coach of the Sirjan based club in September 2020.

Under his coaching, Gol Gohar finished in fifth place in the 2021/22 IPL season.

He is the most successful coach in the Iran Professional League and managed several clubs, including Esteghlal, Mes Kerman, Sepahan and Tractor, with two of which he won a total of five championships and two Hazfi Cup titles.