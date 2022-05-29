Export from Qom province increases 54% in a month yr/yr

TEHRAN- The value of export from Qom province rose 54 percent in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-April 20), as compared to the same month in the previous year, a provincial official announced.

Esfandiar Darikvandi, the director-general of Qom province’s Customs Department, said that 27,219 tons of products worth $19.15 million were exported from the province in the first month of this year, indicating 85 percent growth in terms of weight as compared to the first month of the previous year.

As previously announced by Mojtaba Farhadi, the head of Foreign Trade Office of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, export from Qom province rose 92 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20).

The official said that commodities worth $283 million were exported from the province in the past year.

He named metal products, rubber and plastic items, and foodstuffs as the main items exported from the province in the past year.

The deputy head of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Customs Administration (IRICA) has announced that the value of Iran’s export of non-oil products has increased 25 percent in the first month of the current year, as compared to the same month of the past year.

Foroud Asgari also said that the country’s non-oil trade with other countries registered a $875-million positive balance in the first month.

Iran exported 7.324 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $3.699 billion in the said month, with 10 percent drop in weight as compared to the first moth of the previous year, the official stated.

The country’s monthly non-oil import stood at 2.252 million tons worth $2.824 billion, with one percent rise in value and 10 percent growth in weight year on year, he added.

