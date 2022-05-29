TPO to hold Iran-Pakistan trade workshop in mid-June

TEHRAN – Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) of Iran is going to hold a training workshop for Iranian businessmen who are interested in trading with Pakistan, the TPO portal reported.

Marketing strategies and methods, cultural awareness, and the trade-related laws and regulations of Pakistan are among the subjects covered in this workshop which is due to be held on June 12.

The TPO has held several business training workshops with different countries, however, the training workshop with Pakistan is the first such event that is attended by TPO Head Alireza Peyman-Pak, ambassadors of the two countries, economic and trade advisors of the two countries, and officials of Pakistani and Iranian chambers of commerce.

EF/MA