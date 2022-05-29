Niavaran offers virtual reality tour of royal palaces 

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex has launched a series of virtual tours for its visitors, IRNA reported on Sunday.

As a way of making the royal palaces more accessible and giving tourists a chance to visit the historical structure, virtual tours have been created, the director of the historical site Maryam Jalali said.

New technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) were employed to launch the online visits, she noted.

Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex, covering an area of about eleven hectares, is composed of several landmark buildings, museums, and monuments constructed in the 19th and 20th centuries during the Pahlavi and late Qajar eras.

The history of the palace complex stretches back to about 280 years ago when Fath-Ali Shah of the Qajar Dynasty ordered a summer residence to be built over the then countryside area of the capital. The two-story Ahmad Shahi Pavilion is one of the highlights of the complex.

The main palace of the complex was originally erected for royal ceremonies and gatherings. However, it later turned into the residence of the second king of Pahlavi king, Mohammad Reza Shah, and his family.

With an area of 9,000 square meters, the palace is entirely adorned with magnificent plasterwork, mirrorwork, and tilework. Its architecture boasts a blend of pre-and post-Islamic arts.

Its beautifully decorated and fully furnished interior features loads of artworks such as precious paintings and sculptures by Iranian and foreign artists.

ABU/AFM

