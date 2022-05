TEHRAN – Mashhad based football club Shahr Khodro were relegated from Iran Professional League (IPL) Sunday night.

Shahr Khodro suffered a 2-1 loss against Persepolis in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium and remained rock-bottom with one week remaining.

Last week, Fajr Sepasi were relegated to Iran Azadegan League.

Mes Kerman and Malavan Bandar Anzali have secured promotion to IPL.