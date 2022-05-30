TPO hosts meeting with Indian trade delegation

TEHRAN – A trade delegation from India’s PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry visited Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) to discuss ways of expanding trade ties between the private sectors of the two countries.

The Indian delegation was received by the acting director of TPO’s Indian Subcontinent Office Reza Seyyed-Aghazadeh, the TPO portal reported on Monday.

Speaking in this meeting, Seyyed-Aghazadeh expressed hope for the continuation of such meetings in order to develop trade relations and increase the volume of trade between Iran and India, and called for the expansion of relations between the two countries.

He also expressed TPO’s full support for the private sectors of the two countries.

EF/MA