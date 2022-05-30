New Persian translation of “The Blood of Others” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – A new Persian translation of Simone de Beauvoir’s 1945 book “The Blood of Others” has been published.

Published by Now, the book has been translated into Persian Lila Sazgar.

The book tells the story of Jean Blomart, a patriot leader against the German forces of occupation, who waits throughout an endless night for his lover, Helene, to die.

He is the one who sent her on the mission that led to her death, and before morning, he must ultimately decide how many others to send to a similar fate.

Another Persian rendition by Mahvash Behnam has previously been published by the Jami publishing house.

De Beauvoir was a French author and philosopher, who wrote novels, monographs on philosophy, political and social issues, essays, biographies, and an autobiography.

She is now best known for her metaphysical novels, including “She Came to Stay” and “The Mandarins”, and for her 1949 treatise “The Second Sex”, a detailed analysis of women’s oppression and a foundational tract of contemporary feminism.

Her most enduring contribution to literature is her memoirs, notably the first volume, “Mémoires d’une Jeune Fille Rangée”, which has warmth and descriptive power.

She won the 1954 Prix Goncourt, the 1975 Jerusalem Prize, and the 1978 Austrian State Prize for European Literature.

She was also known for her open, lifelong relationship with French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre.

Photo: A combination photo shows French writer Simone de Beauvoir and the front cover of the Persian edition of her book “The Blood of Others”.

