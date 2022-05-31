Iranian, Tajik private sectors to expand cooperation

TEHRAN — Iranian and Tajik private sectors inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on bilateral cooperation in Tehran on Monday.

The MOU was signed by Gholam-Hossein Shafeie, the chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mine and Agriculture (ICCIMA), and Jumakhonzoda Jamshed Jurakhon, the chairman of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan (CCI RT), in the presence of the two countries’ presidents.

The MOU was among the 17 documents of cooperation in the fields of politics, economy, trade, transportation, investment, new technologies, environment, sports, energy, judiciary, education and research, and tourism signed in the presence of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon.

Addressing a press conference held after signing the mentioned MOUs, President Raisi said, “Today's meetings paved the way for good decisions for relations between the two countries”.

"We have good relations with Tajikistan for various reasons, including neighborliness, common culture, religion, language and civilization," he stated.

Pointing out that good steps have been taken in other areas, especially the implementation of the memorandums signed in Dushanbe, Raisi said, "The two countries have a serious determination and will to develop political, economic, trade, cultural and interaction in the fields of energy, tourism, water and natural resources and science and technology.”

According to Raisi, improving the level of bilateral relations can lead to the strengthening of regional and international interactions.

“The development of relations between the two Muslim and neighboring countries can be promising for the two nations and interests of the two countries,” the Iranian president stated.

For his part, Tajik President Rahmon expressed satisfaction with his visit to the ancient land of Iran.

He described the meeting and the talks in Tehran as a continuation of the ongoing bilateral efforts to expand relations in line with the interests of the two countries.

The official said, “Today, in an atmosphere of mutual understanding, trust and respect, we had fruitful discussions and discussed the most important topics for relations between Tajikistan and Iran.”

Referring to the long-term cooperation document between the two countries which is set to end on 2030, Rahmon noted, “During today's visit, good agreements were signed in various economic and trade fields, as well as the activities of the Iran-Tajikistan Joint Council and the Joint Investment Committee.”

“I am confident that these agreements will give new momentum to the two countries' cooperation in the fields of politics, economy, trade, investment and culture,” he underlined.

Concluding his remarks, Rahmon said, “Bilateral cooperation as well as cooperation between the two countries within the framework of regional and international organizations can help address common concerns of the two countries in these areas.”

MA/MA

Photo: ICCIMA Chairman Gholam-Hossein Shafeie (R) and CCI RT Chairman Jumakhonzoda Jamshed Jurakhon sign co-op MOU in Tehran on Monday.