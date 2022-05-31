Iran names 20-man list for FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers

TEHRAN – Newly-appointed head coach Saeid Armaghani has invited 20 players to Iran basketball team for the third window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers.

The window is inching closer and closer and with that, national federations from competing nations have begun to announce player rosters.

Iran are scheduled to play Kazakhstan and Syria on July 1 and 4, respectively in Group D.

Iran squad:

Sajjad Mashayekhi, Sina Vahedi, Rasoul Mozafari, Ehsan Dalirzahan, Behnam Yakhchali, Navid Rezaeifar, Navid Khajehzadeh, Amir Taherkhani, Mohammad Jamshidi, Amirhossein Yazarloo, Matin Aghajanpour, Arman Zangeneh, Jalal Agha Miri, Mohammad Yousofvand, Masoud Soleymani, Hamed Haddadi, Arsalan Kazemi, Salar Monji, Mohammad Hassanzadeh, Aaron Geramipoor

The top three teams from all groups will be grouped in two groups of six teams, where each team will face teams from another group. Results from the first round will be carried.

The top three teams from each group, along with hosts Japan and the Philippines, will qualify for the World Cup, However, if hosts Indonesia manage to qualify by virtue of making through the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup, only the top two teams from each group, along with the best third-place team will qualify.