Khatoon Bam win Kowsar Women Football League

TEHRAN – Khatoon Bam claimed the title of the 2021/22 Kowsar Women Football League.

A total of 12 teams competed for top honor and Khatoon won the title with one match remaining with 58 points, followed by Shahrdari Sirjan (54 points) and Sepahan (50).

Khatoon, formerly Shahrdari Bam, are the most decorated team in the league, winning eight titles out of 14 editions.

Khatoon Bam will represent Iran at the 2022 AFC Women's Club Championship.