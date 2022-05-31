Iran's air pistol team win gold at ISSF World Cup

TEHRAN - The Iranian men's air pistol team won the gold medal in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shooting World Cup 2022 in Baku on Tuesday.

Iranian men's air pistol team with Javad Foroughi, Mohammad Rasoul Efati, and Sajjad Pourhosseini defeated Italy’s Paolo Monna, Luca Tesconi and Federico Nilo Maldini 16-10 in the final.

The bronze medal went to Germany who beat Uzbekistan 16-6.

The competition has brought more than 700 athletes from 66 countries together in Azerbaijan capital.