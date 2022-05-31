New Persian rendition of “Ikigai” published

TEHRAN – A new Persian translation of “Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life” has come to Iranian bookstores.

The book co-written by Héctor García and Francesc Miralles has been translated by Sara Moqimpur-Bijani. Shurafarin is the publisher of the book.

The people of Japan believe that everyone has an ikigai – a reason to jump out of bed each morning. According to the residents of the Japanese island of Okinawa – the world’s longest-living people – finding it is the key to a longer and more fulfilled life.

Inspiring and comforting, this book will give you the life-changing tools to uncover your personal ikigai. It will show you how to leave urgency behind, find your purpose, nurture friendships and throw yourself into your passions.

In researching this book, the authors interviewed the residents of the Japanese village with the highest percentage of 100-year-olds—one of the world’s Blue Zones.

“Ikigai” reveals the secrets to their longevity and happiness: how they eat, how they move, how they work, how they foster collaboration and community, and—their best-kept secret—how they find the ikigai that brings satisfaction to their lives.

It also provides practical tools to help you discover your own ikigai, because who doesn’t want to find happiness every day?

Another Persian translation of the book by Qasem Yusefi was published in 2020 by Torang.

Photo: A poster for the latest Persian edition of “Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life”.

MMS/YAW