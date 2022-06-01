High-ranking Nigerian trade delegation to visit Iran on June 6

TEHRAN - A high-ranking delegation from Nigeria headed by the country’s foreign minister is due to visit Tehran on June 6 to hold talks with Iranian officials including Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi-Amin.

During the visit, the Nigerian trade delegation will attend several meetings hosted by the Iranian Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) to discuss areas of common interest for increasing trade exchanges with Iranian businessmen, the TPO portal reported.

Also, numerous agreements and memorandums of understanding (MOUs) are going to be signed between the two sides during the visit of the Nigerian delegation, for the expansion of economic relations.

